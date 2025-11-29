Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Travel chaos as flights grounded over major Airbus software issue

Simon Calder explains ‘solar radiation’ issue affecting thousands of Airbus planes
  • American Airlines is facing significant delays over the Thanksgiving holiday due to a major software issue affecting its Airbus A320 jets.
  • The software problem initially impacted 209 aircraft, with fewer than 150 still requiring updates as of Friday night, expected to be completed by Saturday.
  • The carrier emphasised that safety remains its top priority and thanked customers for their patience during this unexpected event.
  • Delta Air Lines also anticipates some operational impact from the same software issue, confirming its compliance with directives.
  • This issue coincides with a chaotic period for US air travel, with over 3,700 flights delayed and nearly 100 cancelled across the country on Friday, as 6 million Americans travel for Thanksgiving.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in