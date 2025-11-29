Travel chaos as flights grounded over major Airbus software issue
- American Airlines is facing significant delays over the Thanksgiving holiday due to a major software issue affecting its Airbus A320 jets.
- The software problem initially impacted 209 aircraft, with fewer than 150 still requiring updates as of Friday night, expected to be completed by Saturday.
- The carrier emphasised that safety remains its top priority and thanked customers for their patience during this unexpected event.
- Delta Air Lines also anticipates some operational impact from the same software issue, confirming its compliance with directives.
- This issue coincides with a chaotic period for US air travel, with over 3,700 flights delayed and nearly 100 cancelled across the country on Friday, as 6 million Americans travel for Thanksgiving.