American Airlines expecting delays amid holiday travel after major software issue grounds hundreds of planes

The software issue comes as 6 million U.S. travelers take to the skies over the Thanksgiving holiday

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Friday 28 November 2025 23:06 GMT
Comments
American Airlines is expecting delays over the holidays after a major software issue grounds hundreds of planes.

The carrier said Friday that a software change on a significant number of Airbus A320 jets is expected to impact about 340 planes, per Reuters.

American Airlines said the vast majority of the software updates should be completed by “today or tomorrow.”

The software issue comes at a chaotic time for airlines as 6 million U.S. travelers fly domestically over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to estimates from the American Automobile Association.

American Airlines is expecting delays over the holidays after a major software issue grounds hundreds of planes
American Airlines is expecting delays over the holidays after a major software issue grounds hundreds of planes (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s currently unclear whether the issue will be fully resolved by the time travelers take to the skies for the winter holidays, but American Airlines said it is “intently focused” on limiting flight cancellations.

Nearly 2,800 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were delayed in total on Friday, according to data from FlightAware.

This is the latest problem to hit American travelers after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history created mass delays and cancellations last month.

This is a developing story...

