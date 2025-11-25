Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five people were taken to the hospital after an American Airlines flight bound for Phoenix diverted to Houston on Sunday following reports of fumes in the cabin and flight deck.

American Airlines flight 2118 departed Orlando International Airport but was rerouted to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, after crew members detected the fumes, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The aircraft landed safely at about 7.10 pm local time. The FAA said it will investigate the circumstances.

Four flight attendants and one passenger were rushed to the hospital as a precaution, American Airlines said, adding that first responders met the aircraft at the gate.

open image in gallery The aircraft landed safely at about 7.10pm local time ( Getty/iStock )

“American Airlines flight 2118 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power … following reports of an odor on board,” the carrier said, thanking crew for their “professionalism” and apologizing to passengers.

The flight later continued to Phoenix using a replacement aircraft, the airline said. According to reports, the cause of the foul odor remains unclear.

A Houston Fire Department spokesperson said they were advised of fumes but did not receive any reports of smoke.

They added: “American Airlines flight 2118, en route to Phoenix, diverted to George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to reports of fumes in the cockpit and cabin. Houston Fire Department crews were advised of fumes but received no reports of smoke.

“Once the aircraft landed safely and arrived at the gate, HFD personnel transported five individuals - four crew members and one passenger - to a local hospital for further evaluation. We have not received any updates regarding their conditions.”

open image in gallery The flight later continued to Phoenix using a replacement aircraft ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

"We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience," American Airlines said in a statement to Fox Houston.

A spokesperson added: “On November 23, American Airlines flight 2118 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power at Houston (IAH) following reports of an odor on board.

“The flight re-departed on a replacement aircraft. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience.”

It is not the first time a plane has been forced to turn back due to a foul smell. In October, a Delta Airlines flight was forced to return to the airport, mid-flight, after a passenger reportedly brought spoiled food on board.

Meanwhile, in April, an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland to Las Vegas returned to the airport due to a “strong odor” on board after takeoff, according to the airline.