Activist who was jailed in Egypt arrives in UK after travel ban lifted
- Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah has arrived in the UK following his release from an Egyptian prison in September after a presidential pardon.
- The British-Egyptian’s arrival was confirmed on Friday by his family and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
- Abd el-Fattah, 44, was considered Egypt's most high-profile political prisoner, having spent much of his adult life incarcerated for his activism.
- His prolonged detention and repeated hunger strikes sparked widespread international calls for his freedom.
- His travel ban was lifted on 20 December, allowing him to fly to Britain from Cairo and reunite with his 14-year-old son.