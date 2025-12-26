Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Activist who was jailed in Egypt arrives in UK after travel ban lifted

Muvija M
Alaa Abd el-Fattah has arrived in the UK following his release from an Egyptian prison
Alaa Abd el-Fattah has arrived in the UK following his release from an Egyptian prison (Family handout)
  • Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah has arrived in the UK following his release from an Egyptian prison in September after a presidential pardon.
  • The British-Egyptian’s arrival was confirmed on Friday by his family and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
  • Abd el-Fattah, 44, was considered Egypt's most high-profile political prisoner, having spent much of his adult life incarcerated for his activism.
  • His prolonged detention and repeated hunger strikes sparked widespread international calls for his freedom.
  • His travel ban was lifted on 20 December, allowing him to fly to Britain from Cairo and reunite with his 14-year-old son.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in