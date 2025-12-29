Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Freed activist makes ‘unequivocal’ apology for historic tweets

Moment Alaa Abd El-Fattah is reunited with family after release from prison
  • Democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who recently arrived in the UK after years of imprisonment in Egypt, has issued an "unequivocal" apology for historic tweets appearing to advocate violence against Zionists.
  • The controversy has prompted calls from Conservative and Reform UK leaders, including Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage, for an investigation into revoking his British citizenship and deportation.
  • Mr Abd El-Fattah attributed the posts to "a young man’s anger and frustrations" during regional crises and police brutality, while maintaining some tweets were "completely twisted out of their meaning."
  • The Foreign Office affirmed his British citizenship but condemned his "abhorrent" historic tweets, with shadow home secretary Chris Philp calling for his deportation.
  • Jewish community organisations have expressed concerns about the safety of Jewish communities, urging the government to ascertain if Mr Abd El-Fattah still holds the views expressed online.
