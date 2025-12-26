Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Much-loved chocolate recalled across more states after allergy risk

The recall affects two varieties, Cookie Butter and Pecan, and Cranberry & Cinnamon
The recall affects two varieties, Cookie Butter and Pecan, and Cranberry & Cinnamon (FDA)
  • Silvestri Sweets Inc. has expanded a recall of its Choceur-branded Holiday Barks sold at Aldi stores across the U.S.
  • The recall affects two varieties, Cookie Butter and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon, due to a packaging mix-up.
  • This error means the Cookie Butter bark may contain undeclared pecans, and the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon bark may contain undeclared wheat.
  • The undeclared allergens pose a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions for individuals with sensitivities.
  • Specific lot codes and 'Best By' dates have been identified for the affected five-ounce bags, though no illnesses have been reported to date.
