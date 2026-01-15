Teenagers’ alleged beachfront attack on Alexander Cashford played in court
- An electrician, Alexander Cashford, 49, from Kent, was found with fatal injuries in Leysdown-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey on 10 August.
- A jury has been shown footage of Mr Cashford allegedly being attacked with a glass bottle by three teenagers.
- A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 15 and 16, are currently on trial at Woolwich Crown Court for his murder, which they deny.
- The court heard that the accused teenage girl allegedly shouted "f****** paedophile, I’m f****** 16, get him" as she filmed the attack.
- The trial is ongoing.