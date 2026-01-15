Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenagers’ alleged beachfront attack on Alexander Cashford played in court

Footage of electrician Alexander Cashford allegedly being attacked with glass bottle shown in murder trial
  • An electrician, Alexander Cashford, 49, from Kent, was found with fatal injuries in Leysdown-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey on 10 August.
  • A jury has been shown footage of Mr Cashford allegedly being attacked with a glass bottle by three teenagers.
  • A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 15 and 16, are currently on trial at Woolwich Crown Court for his murder, which they deny.
  • The court heard that the accused teenage girl allegedly shouted "f****** paedophile, I’m f****** 16, get him" as she filmed the attack.
  • The trial is ongoing.
