A jury has been shown the moment an electrician was allegedly attacked with a glass bottle by three teenagers.

Alexander Cashford, 49, from Kent, was found with fatal injuries in Leysdown-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey on 10 August.

A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are on trial at Woolwich Crown for his murder, which they deny.

The accused teenage girl shouted “f****** paedophile, I’m f****** 16, get him” as she filmed him being attacked, the court heard.

The teenagers deny the charges and the trial continues.