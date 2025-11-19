Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bar bans single drinkers as owner claims they’re a ‘nightmare’

Carl Peters has defended the policy at his bar - saying it is for customer safety
Carl Peters has defended the policy at his bar - saying it is for customer safety ( Alibi Altrincham/Instagram)
  • Carl Peters, owner of Alibi cocktail and karaoke bar in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, has defended his controversial door policy.
  • The policy prohibits single entry to the venue after 9pm, a rule Mr Peters stated is for the safety of all guests.
  • He explained that solo drinkers can pose a 'nightmare' for staff if incidents occur and may 'mither' other groups.
  • Despite facing criticism, Mr Peters reiterated that he prioritises customer welfare and safety, refusing to apologise for the rule.
  • He clarified that single entry is permitted before 9pm and believes the policy is standard practice in late-night venues.
