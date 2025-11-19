Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bar owner who banned solo drinkers has defended his policy, saying he won’t apologise despite facing criticism.

Carl Peters owns cocktail and karaoke bar Alibi in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. The venue operates a door policy that does not permit single entry after 9pm. Mr Peters has addressed what he described as a “furore” surrounding the policy.

In a video posted to the bar’s Instagram page earlier this month, he explained the door policy. The video was captioned: “Door policy drama” and Mr Peters explained he had recorded it in response to being challenged about the policy by a prospective solo customer, who believed the rule to be discriminatory.

Mr Peters said there are two main factors behind the rule. He said in the video: “If something happens to that person in a late night, busy bar environment where people are drinking, it’s an absolute nightmare for us to deal with.

“It also happens to be the case that sometimes if you let people in on their own, there’s a reason why they’re on their own - that they’ve got no one to talk to so they start mithering other groups, because they’re not just going to sit there in a bar in silence.”

A sign on the door to the bar is shown in the video. It stated: “No single entry. After 9pm, Alibi does not permit single entry.

“If you are with guests already inside the venue, please contact them in advance of entry. This is for the safety of all guests.”

According to the BBC, Instagram users were mixed in their response to the rule. It reports that one commenter had said they "always feels safe in Alibi".

Another said it was "narrow minded", stating that "he has never once mithered anyone” and is “happy in my own company" if he goes for a drink alone after a late finish at work.

On Wednesday, Mr Peters posted another reel video on Instagram, defending the policy once again.

He said: “Well it’s certainly been an interesting couple of days with this whole furore about our door policy. To be honest with you, I just want to draw a line under it.

“I won’t apologise for prioritising people’s welfare, safety. When they come to Alibi that is the number one priority for us, followed by making sure you’re all having an amazing time and Britney Spears is being played.”

Mr Peters stressed that people are allowed in on their own before 9pm. He added that the policy is brought up by potential customers at the door occasionally but he believes it to be “standard procedure in nightlife”.

He explained: “I understand that some people don’t agree with the policy but in a way I sort of don’t care because this literally comes up maybe once or twice a month on the door and it’s usually someone drunk at midnight wandering around trying to find somewhere to go and we say ‘sorry we don’t let people in on their own’.

“That’s literally the application of it. It doesn’t mean we don’t let people in on their own - obviously we do. Just when the bar’s absolutely packed and it’s like a nightclub in there, we don’t, because it’s not safe.”