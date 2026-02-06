Thousands sign petition after change to Alton Towers pass
- Alton Towers is trialling a change to its disability access pass, making people with autism and ADHD who have difficulty with crowds ineligible during the February half-term.
- Merlin Entertainments, which operates Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, and Legoland Windsor, said the trial aims to reduce queue times for the pass, as demand has increased.
- The decision has sparked significant public outrage, leading to a petition with over 15,000 signatures calling for Merlin Entertainments to reconsider.
- The National Autistic Society has expressed concerns and met with Merlin Entertainments, encouraging feedback from affected individuals and confirming the company will review the new arrangement after the trial.
- Merlin Entertainments acknowledges the concerns raised and has committed to listening to feedback and keeping the approach under review before the main season openings in March.
