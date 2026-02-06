Autistic and ADHD children to be excluded from disability queue at Alton Towers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People with autism and ADHD will no longer be able to use the Alton Towers disability access pass during a trial aimed at reducing queue times at the theme park.

The pass allows people who have trouble queuing, disabilities or medical conditions to have easier access to the rides. Over the February half-term holiday, those who have “difficulty with crowds” will no longer be eligible.

Merlin Entertainments, which operates the theme park and resort complex in Staffordshire, said the number of people requesting the pass was increasing, and queue times had subsequently become too long.

Rob Smith, Merlin Entertainments chief operating officer, said: "Our guests with additional accessibility needs have increasingly told us that the Ride Access Pass simply isn’t working for them, particularly as demand has grown and queue times for these guests have increased.

“We have listened to this feedback and have been looking at how we can improve the system and find a solution that is in the best interests of all guests.”

open image in gallery The changes will also be enforced at Legoland Windsor ( Rex Features )

The changes will also apply to Chessington World of Adventures and Legoland Windsor.

The decision has sparked outrage and has led to a petition signed by more than 15,000 people, which is calling on Merlin Entertainments to reconsider the decision.

Christine Flintoft-Smith from the National Autistic Society said: “We understand the concerns of autistic people and their families about the changes to the Ride Access Pass.”

The charity said it had met with Merlin Entertainments to raise concerns about the changes and has encouraged people to provide feedback on their views to the company.

People who have difficulty standing, level access, or an urgent toilet will still be eligible for the pass.

open image in gallery More than 15,000 people have signed a petition urging Merlin Entertainments to reconsider ( Merlin Entertainments )

“We are pleased that Merlin is listening to feedback from autistic visitors to their sites on the changes, and have said they will review the new arrangement after the February half-term,” Ms Flintoft-Smith said.

“We have worked with Merlin for many years, so we know how committed the team is to ensuring that their facilities are friendly and welcoming for autistic visitors. We are happy to continue to offer advice based on the feedback they receive to ensure the experience remains accessible and inclusive.”

Merlin Entertainments said it recognised the changes had raised concerns for some guests.

“Our commitment to supporting neurodiverse guests and those with mental health needs remains. We are listening carefully to this feedback and are committed to keeping this approach under review ahead of our main season openings in March,” a spokesperson said.