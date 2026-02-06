Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thief masqueraded as Amazon courier in $4.5m crypto heist

Thief posed as Amazon delivery driver before stealing $4.3m in cryptocurrency
  • Three juveniles, aged 16 and 17, stole £4.3m in cryptocurrency from a victim in London after ambushing his home.
  • One of the thieves posed as an Amazon delivery driver to gain access, then forced the victim to transfer the digital funds.
  • After the theft, the culprits stole the victim's vehicle and filmed their exploits, posting the footage on Snapchat.
  • Police pursued the gang along the M1 in Northamptonshire, leading to their arrest.
  • The trio, all from Sheffield, were sentenced to a combined total of 16 years in youth detention, and the stolen cryptocurrency was recovered and returned.
