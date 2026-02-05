Thief posed as Amazon delivery driver before stealing $4.3m in cryptocurrency

This is the moment a thief dressed as an Amazon delivery driver knocks on a victim’s door, before stealing $4.3m in cryptocurrency.

Footage shared by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday (4 February) shows three juveniles - aged between 16 and 17 - ambushing the victim’s home in London, before forcing him to transfer funds over to their accounts.

They then stole his vehicle and fled the scene, filming their exploits and posting it to Snapchat. However, police pursued the gang down the M1 in Northamptonshire where they ultimately caught up to them and arrested them.

The trio, all from Sheffield, were sentenced to a combined total of 16 years in youth detention on November 7, last year at Sheffield Crown Court.

The victim’s cryptocurrency was recovered within 72 hours and returned two weeks later.