Listen to ambulance worker help dad deliver baby via phone call
- An ambulance call handler successfully guided a man through the delivery of his wife's baby over the phone.
- The dramatic event was showcased in the new series of BBC's Ambulance, which premiered on 21 October.
- Call handler Ellie provided clear instructions to the panicked father, including how to support the baby's head and shoulders.
- The baby was safely delivered, with its cries heard in the background, before the dispatched ambulance arrived.