Watch: Ambulance worker helps man deliver baby over the phone

This is the moment an ambulance call handler helps a man deliver his wife’s baby over the phone.

In the new series of BBC’s Ambulance, which premiered on Tuesday (21 October), call handler Ellie receives a phone call from a panicked father asking for guidance.

Whilst an ambulance is dispatched, Ellie guides the man on what he needs to do to help deliver the baby.

“Now, if the baby delivers, support the baby’s head and shoulders. The baby will be slippery so don’t drop it, okay?,” she told him.

Shortly afterwards, the man revealed that the baby had been safely delivered, as the infant can be heard crying in the background.