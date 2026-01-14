Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

American citizens released after being detained in Venezuela

Trump brags about controversial capture of Maduro – claiming he was a "violent guy"
  • The US State Department has confirmed the release of multiple American citizens who were detained in Venezuela.
  • This development follows a recent nighttime raid by the US, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
  • Venezuela’s national assembly head had previously indicated that a 'significant number' of prisoners, both Venezuelan and foreign, would be freed as a gesture to 'seek peace'.
  • Human rights group Foro Penal confirmed 56 political prisoners were released, criticising the lack of government transparency, while the Venezuelan government claimed a higher figure of 400 without providing evidence.
  • In July, Venezuela released 10 jailed US citizens and permanent residents in exchange for migrants deported by the United States under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
