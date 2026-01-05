Snow and ice cancels dozens of flights at Amsterdam airport for fourth day
- Mass flight cancellations have continued for a fourth day at Amsterdam Schiphol due to snow and ice.
- Around 70 flights between the Dutch hub and UK airports on KLM have been cancelled.
- Many routes have seen at least six flights grounded, including Aberdeen, Birmingham, Humberside, Leeds Bradford, London City and Norwich.
- The Dutch airline told passengers: “Due to severe winter weather, including snow and strong winds, flights at Amsterdam airport Schiphol are disrupted.”
- EasyJet has grounded at least 16 flights to and from the Dutch airport on Monday. British Airways has cancelled 10 flights so far linking Heathrow and London City with Amsterdam.