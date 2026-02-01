Fresh Andrew claim emerges after new Epstein file release
- A second woman has alleged she was sent to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Royal Lodge in 2010.
- Her lawyer, Brad Edwards, stated the woman, then in her 20s, received a tour of Buckingham Palace after the alleged night with Andrew, though no evidence has been provided.
- This new claim follows previous allegations by Virginia Giuffre and coincides with the recent release of "Epstein files" by the US Justice Department, which included images appearing to show Andrew with a woman.
- The UK government, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, is urging Andrew to disclose all he knows about Epstein and consider testifying before the US Congress.
- Mr Edwards, representing over 200 alleged Epstein survivors, is considering filing a civil lawsuit against Andrew on behalf of the unnamed woman.
