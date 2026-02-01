Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second woman has claimed she was sent to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The woman's lawyer told the BBC that the encounter took place at the disgraced former prince's former residence of Royal Lodge in 2010.

The woman, who is not named, was said to be in her 20s at the time. No evidence has been provided in support of the woman's claims.

Speaking to he BBC, her lawyer Brad Edwards said the woman, who is not British, was given a tour of Buckingham Palace after spending the night with Andrew.

“We're talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace," said Mr Edwards, from the law firm Edwards Henderson.

open image in gallery The former Prince Andrew is under renewed pressure over his friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The woman is the second to claim she was brought to London to have sex with Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles amid pressure over his ties with Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre alleged she had sex with the former prince on three occasions, including once in London when she was 17. Andrew has always denied the allegations.

Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008, and died in a New York prison cell while waiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

On Friday, the latest tranche of documents as part of the so-called Epstein files was released by the US Justice Department, revealing further exchanges between the financier and the former prince.

The latest release included pictures that appeared to feature Andrew poised on all fours over a woman on the floor. It is unclear where and when the photos were taken, and the woman’s identity is masked.

open image in gallery A photograph appearing to show Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman is in the latest release of files linked to Epstein ( PA Media )

Mr Edwards told the BBC he was representing more than 200 alleged survivors of Epstein. He said he was considering filing a civil lawsuit on behalf of the woman against Andrew.

The UK government, meanwhile, is heaping pressure on the former prince to reveal all he knows about Epstein so the paedophile financier’s victims are given all they “deserve and need”.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the former duke should be prepared to testify before the US Congress about his links to Epstein, after he featured in the disclosures.

Communities secretary Steve Reed said in an interview on Sunday that Andrew “clearly has insight into what was going on”.

However, he would not be drawn on whether the government would comply with an extradition request from the US for Andrew, should one be made.

“You’re asking me now details of legislation that would depend on the type of offence that may or may not have been committed. It’s entirely hypothetical,” Mr Reed replied.

“I don’t think it’s sensible for me to come on here and start talking hypothetically about situations that may or may not exist.”

Andrew and Mr Edwards have been contacted by The Independent.