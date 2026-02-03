Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New email reveals Andrew congratulated Epstein at end of house arrest

Photos from Epstein files appear to show Andrew on floor with woman
  • Newly-released US Justice Department documents appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor congratulating Jeffrey Epstein on the conclusion of his house arrest in 2010.
  • The emails, dating from July 2010, show an exchange between Epstein and an account named 'The Duke', signed 'HRH The Duke of York KG', discussing plans to meet in Paris.
  • In one email, 'The Duke' responded to Epstein's news of being 'allowed out' by saying, 'Congratulations!' and offering to 'pay homage to your new life ahead!'
  • Another email exchange from August 2010 reveals Epstein offering to set up a dinner for 'The Duke' with a 'beautiful' 26-year-old Russian woman.
  • Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019, was stripped of his birthright to be a prince and his dukedom, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault claim with Virginia Giuffre in 2022, which he denies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in