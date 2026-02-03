Andrew congratulated Epstein on his release from house arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to congratulate Jeffrey Epstein about the conclusion of his house arrest, according to newly-released documents.

The US Justice Department on Friday published the third tranche of millions of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.

The latest documents appear to include emails between Andrew and Epstein from 2010 - two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. Epstein served 13 months in jail before being released on probation under house arrest until summer 2010.

An exchange between Epstein and an email account named “The Duke”, from which messages were signed “HRH The Duke of York KG”, dated late July 2010 show the two appearing to make plans to meet.

On 24 July 2010, Epstein emailed to say “I will be in Paris starting tomorrow.”

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a friend of both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (PA) ( PA Wire )

That same day, ‘The Duke” replied: “Congratulations! [Redacted] told me you were allowed out from yesterday. How long in Paris for? I am back in London from 16th. A”.

The disgraced financier then replied, saying he will be in Paris for a while before moving onto a ranch in New Mexico. He spoke of “opportunity” among friends who are “super flush with cash” and “hungry for deals”.

“The Duke” responded again later that day, saying: “Really, really good news. If you are in Paris around the 16th I'll be across to pay homage to your new life ahead!”.

While Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview, the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

The King took action by stripping his younger brother of his birthright to be a prince and his dukedom over his “serious lapses of judgment”.

He is set to move from Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which it emerged he had only paid peppercorn rent on for more than two decades, sometime this year to the King’s private Sandringham estate.

The former prince has for many years been dogged by allegations he sexually abused Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein, claims Andrew had repeatedly denied.

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rides a horse in Windsor Great Park, near to Royal Lodge, a property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle ( Reuters )

Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022. He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Also in the latest batch of documents is an email exchange between Epstein and “The Duke” from August 2010, as Epstein offered to set up a dinner with a "beautiful" 26-year-old Russian woman.

Epstein wrote: "I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with."

In response, "The Duke" said: "Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch."

And replying to another redacted email, "The Duke" said: "Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?"

Epstein then said: "she 26, russian, clevere [sic] beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email".

The Independent has contacted Andrew for comment.