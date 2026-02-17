Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should testify in Epstein inquiry, says Hillary Clinton
- Hillary and Bill Clinton have agreed to testify publicly in a US congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, calling for all others asked, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to do the same.
- The Clintons expressed a preference for public hearings over closed-door depositions, stating they "have nothing to hide" and believe in "sunlight as the best disinfectant."
- Hillary Clinton criticised the Trump administration for "slow walking" the release of Epstein files, demanding all remaining documents be made public, as only 2% have been released so far.
- Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee on 26 February, with Bill Clinton testifying the following day.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces renewed scrutiny over allegations he shared confidential reports with Epstein, leading to discussions between Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, following his stripping of honours last year for continued contact.
