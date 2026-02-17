Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should testify in Epstein inquiry, says Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of Epstein ‘cover-up’
  • Hillary and Bill Clinton have agreed to testify publicly in a US congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, calling for all others asked, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to do the same.
  • The Clintons expressed a preference for public hearings over closed-door depositions, stating they "have nothing to hide" and believe in "sunlight as the best disinfectant."
  • Hillary Clinton criticised the Trump administration for "slow walking" the release of Epstein files, demanding all remaining documents be made public, as only 2% have been released so far.
  • Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee on 26 February, with Bill Clinton testifying the following day.
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces renewed scrutiny over allegations he shared confidential reports with Epstein, leading to discussions between Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, following his stripping of honours last year for continued contact.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in