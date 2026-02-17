Hillary Clinton says Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should testify in Epstein investigation
The Clintons agree to testify publicly in an investigation into Epstein and Hilary asks Andrew to follow suit
Hillary Clinton has called on everyone asked to testify on paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to appear before a US congressional committee, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The ex-secretary of state and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, have agreed to testify in an investigation into Epstein, conceding to the risk of a contempt of Congress vote against them. They have asked for the hearings to be in public, rather than behind closed doors.
“I think everyone should testify who is asked to testify” the former US presidential candidate, told the BBC when asked whether Andrew should appear before the committee.
Last month, millions of files uncovered from the Epstein investigation were released by the Department of Justice, but Ms Clinton has demanded the Trump administration to make all the remaining documents public.
“Get the files out,” she told the BBC: “They are slow walking it.”
So far, only 2 per cent (3.5 million) of the total data from the Epstein Files has been released, according to a Channel 4 investigation.
Mrs Clinton is due to appear before the House Oversight Committee on February 26, the day before her husband will become the first former president compelled to testify.
She explained: “We will show up, but we think it would be better to be in public rather than a closed-door deposition.
“We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant.”
Mrs Clinton said last week she had met Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years on sex trafficking charges “on a few occasions”. She then refused to answer questions when she appeared remotely before the committee.
She claimed herself and Mr Clinton were being used as a scapegoat by the Trump administration to draw attention away from them.
In response, President Donald Trump told the BBC in Air Force One he had been “exonerated” and that “Clinton and many other Democrats have been pulled in” to the investigation.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsorhas faced fresh scrutiny after further allegations surrounding his association with the paedophile financier came to light following the latest Epstein files release.
Thames Valley Police said earlier this month it has held discussions with specialist prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service about allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with sex offender Epstein and “is making progress as quickly as possible”.
The King stripped the former Duke of York of his honours and titles last year after further revelations emerged that he had continued to email Epstein beyond when he had stated in his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview that he had cut all contact with the paedophile in 2010.
