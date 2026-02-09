Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police examining new claim that Andrew ‘gave confidential reports to Epstein’

Related: Expert reveals reason why royal family want to keep Andrew off the witness stand
  • Thames Valley Police are currently assessing allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential government reports with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Emails released by the US Department of Justice appear to show Andrew forwarding reports from his role as the UK's trade envoy.
  • These reports included details of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore, made in late 2010.
  • Further allegations suggest Andrew also shared a confidential brief on investment opportunities in Afghanistan's Helmand Province with Epstein on Christmas Eve 2010.
  • The claims were reported to the police by Graham Smith of the anti-monarchy group Republic, who suspects misconduct in public office and a breach of official secrets.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in