Thames Valley Police has said it is assessing claims Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice earlier this month appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore. One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then-special advisor, Amir Patel.

The former duke made the visits in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010, conducting meetings and trade talks.

Andrew then appeared to loop Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on Christmas Eve 2010.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed they were assessing fresh allegations after Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, said he had reported the allegations to police.

Mr Smith said in a post on X: “I have now reported Andrew to the (Thames Valley Police) for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations.

“I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”

Thames Valley Police said: “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”

This will be the latest blow for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after the tranche of two million files revealed a photo of him leaning over the body of an unidentified woman.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...