‘Remember the victims’: Prince Edward breaks silence over Andrew-Epstein controversy

Latest bombshell release of files relating to paedophile financier includes fresh revelations about Duke of Edinburgh’s brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson

Prince Edward breaks silence over Andrew-Epstein controversy

Prince Edward has become the first member of the royal family to speak out about the most recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The Duke of Edinburgh stated that it is “really important always to remember the victims” when questioned over the bombshell release, which includes fresh revelations about his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson.

The prince was speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday and was asked how he was coping amid the controversy.

He told CNN’s Eleni Giokos: “Well, with the best will in the world. I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future.

“But no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this, a lot of victims in all this.”

Prince Edward has become the first member of the royal family to speak out about the most recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents (Getty)

He has broken his silence after the US Justice Department on Friday published the third tranche of millions of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.

The latest files appear to have further entrenched Edward’s brother Andrew in the scandal.

They include emails between the former Duke of York and Epstein from 2010 – two years after the disgraced financier pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. Epstein served 13 months in jail before being released on probation under house arrest until summer 2010.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

