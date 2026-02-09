King Charles heckled by public again over Andrew’s Epstein links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles was heckled again over his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a royal visit to Lancashire on Monday morning.

As he met well-wishers at Clitheroe train station in Lancashire, a man shouted at Charles: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” Most of the crowd booed the question and Charles appeared to not react.

Last Thursday, the King and Queen were heckled during a royal walkabout in the Essex vilalge of Dedham. One person shouted: “Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?”

The royal family remain engulfed in the scandal following the latest tranche of the so-called Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice last month, resulting in a string of allegations against Andrew and his relationship with Epstein.

Among the claims are that a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and also that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Epstein’s Florida home. There was also a picture in the files that appeared to show Andrew on the floor with a woman.

The latest allegation is that Andrew shared confidential reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore in his role as the UK’s trade envoy. The former duke has always denied any wrongdoing.

open image in gallery A heckler asked King Charles how long he had known about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with Epstein during his visit to Clitheroe on Monday morning ( The Independent )

On Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales spoke out publicly for the first time on the scandal, saying they were “deeply concerned”, and their thoughts are with the victims. Last week, Prince Edward also commented, stating it was “really important always to remember the victims” when questioned over the latest release of files.

Charles and Queen Camilla have not spoken publically on Andrew since the last release of files last year, when they shared their "thoughts and utmost sympathies" with "the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse".

The statement came as part of an announcement stripping Andrew of his last remaining titles.

open image in gallery A photograph appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman released in the latest disclosure of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/{PA) ( PA Media )

On Monday, when appearing outside Clitheroe railway station, Charles was met with people wearing Union flag hats when the heckler shouted at him. Charles continued to shake people’s hands while some in the crowd booed the heckler.

Soon after, Charles waved goodbye before getting into a car.

The huge tranche of millions of documents associated with Epstein has also led to police launching a investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office. On Sunday, Sir Keir Starmer’s Downing Street chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned over his role in the appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador.

Pressure remains on the prime minister over Lord Mandelson, as ministers await the publication of files relating to his appointment.