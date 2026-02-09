Starmer latest: PM to face furious Labour MPs after McSweeney resignation as he battles to save premiership
Starmer's political future hangs in the balance after chief of staff Morgan McSweeney quits over Mandelson scandal
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to face furious Labour MPs on Monday as he battles to keep them onside amid fallout from the Lord Mandelson scandal.
The prime minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney resigned on Sunday over his role in the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
In a statement announcing his resignation, he said he took “full responsibility” for the advice to Sir Keir to appoint Lord Mandelson despite his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The PM is expected to address the parliamentary Labour Party at a meeting on Monday, with a number of MPs calling for him to follow Lord Mandelson and Mr McSweeney out the door.
Brian Leishman, the Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth said the prime minister should “question whether he should follow McSweeney’s lead” for the “good of the country”.
Other MPs have backed the prime minister but said Labour must become more “inclusive” if he is to survive in No 10.
Rachael Maskell told BBC Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour if he did not he would find it “difficult to continue”.
What are Labour MPs saying about Starmer?
Rachael Maskell told PA that Morgan McSweeney's departure was "a start" but that Keir Starmer now had to "turn away from the factionalism" caused by his former aide.
The Labour MP told BBC Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour on Sunday: “Let’s listen very carefully over the coming days to see that Keir Starmer has really understood how serious it is, the situation, what he has to do to build that inclusive party.
“And if he can achieve that, if he puts the agenda of inclusion, of building the confidence that he’s going to address those inequalities, not just in his party but across the country, then of course we will see where we get to.
“But if he cannot do that, if he hasn't understood the seriousness of the situation, then I think he will find it very difficult to continue.”
Meanwhile, Starmer ally John Slinger said people from across the country had told him “the last thing the country needs is leadership speculations and that we should support the prime minister”.
Analysis: Starmer's right hand man has resigned – what does this mean for the future of the PM?
The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:
The name Morgan McSweeney may not have been on the lips of many people down the pub or at the school gate, but it has been one that those in the Westminster bubble are obsessed with.
Now, though, he has become the biggest scalp yet in the rapidly escalating scandal over Peter Mandelson that threatens to also engulf the prime minister.
The departure of the man who was responsible for Sir Keir being the leader of the Labour Party, the architect of the subsequent election victory and central figure in running the government leaves a weak prime minister very badly exposed.
Labour MPs were always aware of the now former Downing Street chief of staff’s power and importance, as something they considered to be either a toxic poison at the heart of government or a means to future preferment and promotion.
Starmer’s right hand man has resigned – what does this mean for the future of the PM?
Keir Starmer expected to address MPs on Monday
The prime minister is expected to address Labour MPs at a meeting on Monday, according to reports.
It comes after the resignation of his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney following a turbulent week for the embattled leader.
He is also expected to give a statement on Mandelson scandal and his top aide Morgan McSweeney’s departure in Commons on Monday afternoon.
Labour MPs call on Starmer to go
Morgan McSweeney may have resigned, but some Labour MPs have said they believe the prime minister should follow in his footsteps.
Labour MP Brian Leishman said: “There must be a change in political direction and that comes from the very top, so the Prime Minister must look at his own position and question whether he should follow McSweeney’s lead one last time, and resign for the good of the country and the Labour Party.”
But others have backed the PM. Labour MP John Slinger rejected calls for him to follow MRMcSweeney out of the door.
In a statement posted to X, the Rugby MP said: “I have been speaking publicly about how Labour should rally behind the prime minister, how we don’t ditch a leader just because the going gets tough, and how it’s in the national interest for Keir Starmer to stay as prime minister.
“Since I’ve done that, I have been approached in the street by constituents telling me they heard me on the radio and totally agree. I have had CEOs of companies message me to say they agree.
“And I have had people from all around the country, whether Labour or not, saying they think the last thing the country needs is leadership speculations and that we should support the prime minister.”
Everything the PM said after McSweeney's resignation
Sir Keir Starmer was quick to thank his former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney after he handed in his resignation over the Mandelson-Epstein scandal.
The prime minister said: “It’s been an honour working with Morgan McSweeney for many years. He turned our party around after one of its worst ever defeats and played a central role running our election campaign. It is largely thanks to his dedication, loyalty and leadership that we won a landslide majority and have the chance to change the country.
“Having worked closely with Morgan in opposition and in government, I have seen every day his commitment to the Labour Party and to our country. Our party and I owe him a debt of gratitude, and I thank him for his service.”
Who are Sir Keir Starmer's new acting chiefs of staff?
Sir Keir Starmer is beginning the week with two new acting chiefs of staff in post following the resignation of Morgan McSweeney.
Vidhya Alakeson and Jill Cuthbertson have been named as Mr McSweeney’s replacements, at least for time time being.
Ms Alakeson has responsibility for policy and delivery and has managed Downing Street’s external relationships.
Before Labour entered office, she forged ties with the business community as the party’s director of external relations.
The former Resolution Foundation think tank deputy chief executive served in the No 10 strategy unit and in the Treasury during the last Labour government.
Ms Cuthbertson has managed the Prime Minister’s diary and has been described as the ultimate gatekeeper to Sir Keir.
She ran his office when he was leader of the opposition, having previously held similar roles for former Labour leaders Ed Miliband and Gordon Brown.
Watch: Gordon Brown backs Keir Starmer over Mandelson scandal
Morgan McSweeney's resignation statement in full
The prime minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney resigned on Sunday following furore over the government’s handling of the Mandelson-Epstein scandal.
Below is his resignation letter in full:
“After careful reflection, I have decided to resign from the government.
“The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself.
“When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice.
“In public life responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside.
“This has not been an easy decision. Much has been written and said about me over the years but my motivations have always been simple: I have worked every day to elect and support a government that puts the lives of ordinary people first and leads us to a better future for our great country.
“Only a Labour government will do that.
“I leave with pride in all we have achieved mixed with regret at the circumstances of my departure.
“But I have always believed there are moments when you must accept your responsibility and step aside for the bigger cause. As I leave I have two further reflections:
“Firstly, and most importantly, we must remember the women and girls whose lives were ruined by Jeffrey Epstein and whose voices went unheard for far too long.
“Secondly, while I did not oversee the due diligence and vetting process, I believe that process must now be fundamentally overhauled. This cannot simply be a gesture but a safeguard for the future.
“I remain fully supportive of the Prime Minister. He is working every day to rebuild trust, restore standards and serve the country. I will continue to back that mission in whatever way I can. It has been the honour of my life to serve."
Mandelson's US ambassador payoff 'to be reviewed by government'
A reported five-figure payoff received by Peter Mandelson as part of his exit package when he was sacked as US ambassador is being reviewed by the Foreign Office, it has been reported.
Lord Mandelson was fired over his relationship with the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, and anger in Westminster has intensified after the latest release of documents, which indicated he leaked information to his friend while he was a government minister.
Sacked US ambassador Mandelson’s payoff ‘to be reviewed by government’
Defiant Starmer to take Labour message to country despite calls for him to quit over Mandelson
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
A defiant Keir Starmer is going to try to put himself front and centre of his beleaguered government’s fightback next week as calls grow for him to resign over the Mandelson scandal.
Downing Street has confirmed that the prime minister will be “out and about making the case for why [his Labour] government is delivering for working people” around the country next week as the fury over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US escalates.
Starmer to take Labour message to country despite quit calls over Mandelson scandal
