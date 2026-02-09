Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has published his private messages with disgraced former Labour peer Peter Mandelson, revealing his criticism of Keir Starmer’s government.

After days of speculation over his political relationship and friendship with Mandelson, Mr Streeting passed his text messages to Sky News in a bid to clear the air.

But they revealed that Mr Streeting believed he “is toast at the next election” and as one of Sir Keir’s most senior ministers, he lambasted the government for having no economic growth strategy and policy on Israel’s “war crimes”.

Mandelson’s downfall has brought Sir Keir to the brink of losing his premiership as he faced Labour MPs on Monday night to plead to be given more time.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

The decision to appoint the disgraced former peer as ambassador to the US despite knowing of his ongoing relationship with the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has led to questions about Starmer’s judgement and integrity.

Already he has lost his former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney over the crisis with director of communications Tim Allan walking away on Monday.

But with Scottish leader Anas Sarwar saying Sir Keir must go in a dramatic press conference, Labour MPs have hesitated because there is no clear successor.

Now one of the leading contenders, Mr Streeting has published his communications with Mandelson in a move which could clear the way for a leadership bid.

He told Sky News that to suggest he was “close friends” with Mandelson was a “smear” by his critics within the party.

He admitted Mandelson had helped him in the past and has deleted social media posts with pictures of the two.

But he added: “You would think from some of the things we've read over the weekend that I was having dinner with him every week, sought his advice on everything and anything.”.

He claimed that there had been an implication that "very embarrassing or damaging messages [were going to] come out," and so was sharing them because "sunlight is the best disinfectant".

Mr Streeting told Sky News he is "embarrassed to have known Peter Mandelson".

He has apologised to his cabinet colleagues for some of his messages, noting: "I hope I haven't caused either embarrassment or discomfort for my cabinet colleagues because I clearly talk about particularly on foreign policy.

"I have made [foreign secretary] Yvette Cooper aware of what I've said about Palestine, Gaza, and the conduct of the Israeli government, and I hope that doesn't cause colleagues difficulty because I have always been a team player."

Most damning is a discussion of economic policy with Mandelson on economic policy last year.

Mandelson said: “The government doesn't have an economic philosophy which is then followed through in a programme of policies.”

Mr Streeting replied: “No growth strategy at all.”

He also claimed that Israel is committing war crimes.

He messaged: “Israel is committing war crimes before our eyes. Their government talks the language of ethnic cleansing and I have met with our own medics out there who describe the most chilling and distressing scenes of calculated brutality against women and children.”

Mr Streeting also suggested that Israel is “a rogue state”.

It also revealed that Mr Streeting believes he will lose his seat at the next election.

He messaged Mandelson: “I fear we're in big trouble here - and I am toast at the next election. We just lost our safest ward in Redbridge (51% Muslim, Ilford S) to a Gaza independent. At this rate I don't think we'll hold either of the two Ilford seats.”