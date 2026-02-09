Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has made clear his “profound concern” at allegations over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct and will “stand ready to support” the police if approached over the claims, Buckingham Palace said.

Thames Valley Police has said it is assessing claims that Andrew shared confidential reports during his role as trade envoy with the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The reignited crisis has engulfed both the monarchy and Westminster.

It has shown little sign of abating since the US authorities’ recent release of millions of documents associated with Epstein.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

The Palace has not so far been approached by Thames Valley Police over claims that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein.

The King was heckled again on Monday over Andrew’s association with Epstein during a royal visit to Lancashire.

As he met well-wishers at Clitheroe train station in Lancashire, a man shouted at Charles: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

Charles appeared to not react, while members of the crowd booed the question.

The Prince and Princess of Wales meanwhile publicly addressed the Epstein scandal for the first time on Monday.

William and Kate said they were “deeply concerned” at the “continued revelations” and that their thoughts “remain focused on the victims”.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

The documents sparked allegations made against William’s uncle, Andrew, and led to police launching an investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office.

Among the claims are that a second woman was sent to the UK by paedophile Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and also that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Epstein’s Florida home.