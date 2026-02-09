Starmer latest: Scottish Labour leader to demand PM resign over Mandelson-Epstein scandal
A major intervention from Anas Sarwar could be the tipping point for Keir Starmer’s premiership
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is expected to call for Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation on Monday in what could be the deciding factor for the prime minister’s premiership.
Mr Sarwar has arranged a press conference in Glasgow at 2.30pm today, after previously saying that Lord Mandelson "should never even have been considered to be the ambassador the US.”
It follows an announcement from Sir Keir Starmer on Monday that he would not be resigning as prime minister and will be “concentrating on the job in hand”, Downing Street has said, as the fallout from the Lord Mandelson scandal continued into Monday with the quitting of another key figure at No 10.
At lunchtime on Monday, the prime minister’s official spokesman said Sir Keir’s mood this morning was “upbeat” and “confident” despite the stepping down of Downing Street communications chief Tim Allan just hours before.
The decision by Mr Allan, who said he wanted to allow a new no 10 team to be built, followed the resignation of chief of staff Morgan McSweeney on Sunday over his role in the appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador.
The departures come amid growing pressure on Sir Keir, who is battling to save his career while facing severe criticism over his judgement and handling of the Lord Mandelson scandal.
Who is Tim Allan? The latest aide to quit Starmer's circle
Tim Allan has announced he is standing down from his role as comms chief on Monday, stating that he wanted to allow a new Downing Street to be built.
The executive communications director began his career in politics as a press secretary for Tony Blair from 1992 to 1998. He was considered to be one of the foundational figures in the former prime minister’s rise.
After a stint working for Alastair Campbell, Mr Allan went on to work for media mogul Rupert Murdoch as the director of communications at Sky.
He later founded PR agency Portland Communications in 2001.
The seasoned communicator re-entered politics last September as part of a shake up of No 10.
Announcing his resignation on Monday, he said: “I have decided to stand down to allow a new No10 team to be built. I wish the PM and his team every success.”
Will Starmer resign as prime minister and who could replace him?
Sir Keir Starmer is fighting for his political life amid fury over his appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador and the resignation of his closest adviser, Morgan McSweeney.
The prime minister is in the centre of a political storm after admitting he was aware of the former peer’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein even after his conviction for child sex offences.
Figures across the political spectrum – including MPs in his own party – have been questioning the prime minister’s judgement, with some declaring “it’s over” for Mr Starmer.
The furore comes after months of speculation about Sir Keir’s leadership of the Labour Party, with senior figures appearing to position themselves as his successor.
The clock has been ticking for some time now on a prime minister whose polling ratings have progressively worsened in his 16 months in power.
Athena Stavrou and Millie Cooke report:
Starmer prepares to face Labour MPs angry over Mandelson scandal
Sir Keir Starmer is facing a crucial 48 hours after losing his communications chief Tim Allan and chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, as pressure continues to grow on his leadership following the Lord Mandelson scandal.
This morning he addressed No 10 staff, telling them they are united by a “driving purpose” of “public duty”.
But the bigger test today will come when he is set to face mutinous Labour MPs unhappy over his judgement on Lord Mandelson, who he appointed as ambassador to the US despite knowing that his links with Jeffrey Epstein continued after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences.
UK leader Starmer fights for his job as Mandelson-Epstein revelations spark a leadership crisis
No 10 wouldn't say whether Starmer knew about comms director's resignation when he addressed staff
Downing Street would not say whether Sir Keir Starmer knew about comms director Tim Allan's plan to resign at the point of his rallying speech to No 10 staff on Monday morning, suggesting he may have been blindsided by the resignation.
Questions were raised over what the PM knew and when after he failed to address Mr Allan's resignation in the address on Monday morning, which saw him pay tribute to Morgan McSweeney, who had resigned the previous day.
Labour grandee warns that ‘ditching Starmer will make country a laughing stock’
The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:
Former home secretary Alan Johnson has urged Labour MPs not to force Keir Starmer out of Number 10.
He warned that a change at the top will harm the UK’s reputation.
Mr Johnson told The Independent: “The [Liz] Truss fiasco [for the Tories in 2022] was bad enough but ditching a leader who wan a huge mandate for a 5 year term of office really would make the country (and Labour) an international laughing stock.”
Mr Johnson also claimed that there is no real alternative to Starmer for Labour to turn to.
He said: “Neither [health secretary] Wes Streeting nor [former deputy PM] Angela Rayner are credible replacements so once the lynch mob calms down, Keir will be fine or as fine as he can be given the polling figures.”
As Tim Allan quits No 10, will Keir Starmer be the last man standing?
Analysis by David Maddox, Political Editor:
Tim Allan is not a name on the tip of everyone’s tongues but his departure from Downing Street after just five months as director of communications is yet another sign of a premiership in freefall.
In just 19 months of government, Sir Keir Starmer is now looking for his fifth director of communications – assuming he lasts long enough to appoint one.
The regular change of such a crucial role explains why, as prime minister, Sir Keir has consistently struggled to find his voice and communicate a coherent message in government.
But with Mr Allan only coming into post in September last year, this resignation shows real signs of a prime minister in trouble.
Already it had been noted that Sir Keir could not attract anyone from outside his Downing Street operation to come in with fresh thinking to be the new chief of staff, forcing him to promote both of Mr McSweeney’s deputies as an interim measure. Even people already working in other parts of the government made it clear they do not want any part of the toxic atmosphere in Downing Street.
Sir Keir is not resigning, says Downing Street
Sir Keir Starmer is not resigning and will be “concentrating on the job in hand”, Downing Street has just said this lunchtime.
Asked if Sir Keir was going to resign today, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “No. The prime minister is concentrating on the job in hand. He is getting on with the job of delivering change across the country.
He described his mood this morning as “upbeat” and “confident” as he gave a speech to No 10 staff.
Asked about reports going into the weekend that Sir Keir had been remorseful and wavering over his political future, he said: “That is not the Prime Minister who appeared in front of staff this morning. It is very clear that he remains determined to tackle the job in hand.”
The prime minister is confident he has the unanimous support of Cabinet, the spokesman said.
'The rats are abandoning the sinking ship', says Tory deputy chairman
Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:
Matt Vickers, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said the country deserved leadership far better than Keir Starmer.
Commenting on Tim Allan’s resignation on Monday, the MP said: “The rats are abandoning the sinking ship that is Keir Starmer’s premiership.
"Labour MPs should stop moaning and put him out of his misery. The country deserves so much better than this weak, chaotic Government.
"The public is crying out for leadership with a backbone, a strong team and the clear plans to get Britain working again. That is Kemi Badenoch’s new Conservative Party.”
SNP Westminster leader: 'Starmer should do the decent thing and resign'
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said Keir Starmer has become a “lame duck leader” and should "do the decent thing and resign".
In a statement released to PA Scotland, Mr Flynn said that voters had lost confidence in the prime minister
"The Labour government is in chaos and completely distracted from the issues that matter - like helping families with the cost of living, which has soared under Keir Starmer,” he said.
"On the Prime Minister's watch, the Labour Party has lurched from one crisis to another and has failed to deliver the 'change' voters were promised. Instead, we've had more of the same.
"It's not in Scotland's interests - or anyone's interests - for this chaos to continue endlessly.”
