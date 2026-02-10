MP Diane Abbott has slammed a round of applause for Keir Starmer following his vow to stay on as prime minister as “staged.”

Starmer was met with a prolonged round of applause after addressing the parliamentary Labour Party on Monday evening, amid mounting pressure to resign amid a scandal involving Lord Peter Mandelson and the latest release of the Epstein files.

"I think the round of applause in the committee room just now was staged," Abbot, who was suspended by the Labour Party last year, told Channel 4 News.

“I can’t see him lasting beyond May’s election,” she added.

Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Rachel Reeves, and Wes Streeting are among the Labour cabinet ministers who have thrown their support behind Sir Keir.