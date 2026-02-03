Police assessing claim woman was ‘sent to UK for sex with Andrew’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are reviewing new claims that a young woman was sent for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the UK in 2010.

Lawyers representing the woman have urged the King to contact them after allegations that woman spent the night at the then prince’s Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.

The woman, who is not British, was also given a tour of Buckingham Palace, it is claimed.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.

"We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor features in the so-called Epstein files ( PA Wire )

"We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

The police statement, first reported by ITV news, continued: "At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client."

Andrew features a number of times in the documents on Jeffrey Epstein released by the US Department of Justice on Friday, including images apparently showing him crouch over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein's New York mansion.

Epstein also appears to introduce Andrew to a woman described by the paedophile as "26, Russian, clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy".

Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

In 2022, the former duke paid millions of pounds to his main accuser, Virginia Giuffre - a woman he claims never to have met.

open image in gallery Millions of pages of documents related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein were released on Friday ( US Department of Justice )

He was stripped of his titles by the King last year after the posthumous publication of a book from Ms Giuffre.

Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy organisation Republic, reported Andrew to the Metropolitan Police for alleged trafficking offences dating to 2010.

But Thames Valley is looking at the case because the Royal Lodge is in that force’s area.

A review does not necessarily mean a criminal investigation will take place.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prince Edward became the first member of the royal family to speak out about the most recently released Epstein documents.

The Duke of Edinburgh stated that it is “really important always to remember the victims” when questioned over the bombshell release, which includes fresh revelations about his brother.

He told CNN’s Eleni Giokos: “Well, with the best will in the world. I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future.

“But no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this, a lot of victims in all this.”