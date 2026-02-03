Police assessing claim woman was ‘sent to UK for sex with Andrew’
Lawyers representing the woman have urged the King to contact them
Police are reviewing new claims that a young woman was sent for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the UK in 2010.
Lawyers representing the woman have urged the King to contact them after allegations that woman spent the night at the then prince’s Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.
The woman, who is not British, was also given a tour of Buckingham Palace, it is claimed.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.
"We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.
"We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”
The police statement, first reported by ITV news, continued: "At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client."
Andrew features a number of times in the documents on Jeffrey Epstein released by the US Department of Justice on Friday, including images apparently showing him crouch over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein's New York mansion.
Epstein also appears to introduce Andrew to a woman described by the paedophile as "26, Russian, clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy".
Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing.
In 2022, the former duke paid millions of pounds to his main accuser, Virginia Giuffre - a woman he claims never to have met.
He was stripped of his titles by the King last year after the posthumous publication of a book from Ms Giuffre.
Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy organisation Republic, reported Andrew to the Metropolitan Police for alleged trafficking offences dating to 2010.
But Thames Valley is looking at the case because the Royal Lodge is in that force’s area.
A review does not necessarily mean a criminal investigation will take place.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prince Edward became the first member of the royal family to speak out about the most recently released Epstein documents.
The Duke of Edinburgh stated that it is “really important always to remember the victims” when questioned over the bombshell release, which includes fresh revelations about his brother.
He told CNN’s Eleni Giokos: “Well, with the best will in the world. I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future.
“But no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this, a lot of victims in all this.”
