Crime scene tape draped outside Buckingham Palace after Andrew-Epstein controversy
- Republic activists staged a protest at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, 4 February, draping crime scene tape over the gates to the entrance.
- The demonstration was prompted by renewed questions surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the latest release of files from the US investigation.
- Protesters displayed a banner asking, "Charles, what are you hiding?"
- Inclusion in the Epstein files does not suggest wrongdoing, and Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.
- Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, called for "full disclosure from the royals," claiming that the stakes are too high for continued secrecy.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks