Andrew ‘used public money to pay for massages’, former civil servants claim
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly charged taxpayers for massages and excessive travel costs during his time as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011.
- The BBC reported that a former civil servant initially refused to pay for 'massage services' but was overruled by more senior staff.
- Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing in his links with Jeffrey Epstein and rejected allegations of personal gain from his trade envoy role.
- These reports come as the royal family faces a crisis following his arrest, with MP Tom Tugendhat calling for a treason investigation over alleged leaks to Epstein.
- Police searches are ongoing at Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, Royal Lodge, and royal sources indicate King Charles would not prevent legislation to stop him from ascending to the throne.
