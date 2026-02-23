Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest: Prince William says he’s ‘not calm’ as fallout from Andrew’s arrest continues

Protesters hang photo of Andrew leaving police station in the Louvre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Prince William has admitted he is not in a “calm state” as the fallout from his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor‘s arrest continues.

The royal family is facing its greatest crisis in decades after the arrest of the former prince on his 66th birthday on Thursday.

Appearing together with Princess Kate at the Baftas on Sunday for the first time since the arrest, William was asked if he had seen the film Hamnet.

“I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment,” he told reporters. “I will save it.”

It comes as senior MP and former Tory cabinet minister Tom Tugendhat called for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to face a treason investigation over allegations he leaked sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.

Police searches at Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home of Royal Lodge entered their fourth day and are to continue on Monday.

Royal sources told The Guardian on Saturday that Charles would not stop Parliament from enacting legislation that would prevent Andrew from ever ascending to the throne.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told The Independent that the issue is “a matter for Parliament”.