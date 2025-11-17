Fresh blow for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as his name is stripped from public display
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's name has reportedly been removed from commemorative plaques in the Falkland Islands.
- This action follows his stripping of royal titles and previous allegations made against him.
- Plaques believed to have been unveiled by him at Mount Pleasant airport in 1985 and the Infant Junior School in Stanley in 2002 have reportedly vanished.
- A third plaque at the Falklands KEMH Hospital was removed in 2022 following his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre.
- There are ongoing calls for other locations, including Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, to be renamed.