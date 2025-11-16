Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s name reportedly stripped from Falklands plaques

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s name has reportedly been stripped from commemorative plaques in the Falklands.

The former prince, who was stripped of his royal titles a fortnight ago, was previously considered a hero over his defence of the islands as a helicopter co-pilot in 1982. He had visited the Falklands again on several occasions to unveil memorials and public buildings.

According to reports in The Mirror, several plaques which bore Andrew’s name has now vanished from the island in the latest blow to the former prince.

One of the missing plaques is believed to have been unveiled by Andrew in 1985 to open Mount Pleasant airport, while another is said to have been placed in 2002 during the opening of a new block at the Infant Junior School in capital Stanley. Both of those plaques have allegedly been taken down, according to reports.

open image in gallery Prince Andrew said he returned from the Falklands War ‘a changed man’ on Instagram before deleting post ( Martin Cleaver/PA )

A third tablet bearing Andrew’s name was previously removed in 2022. The decoration at the Falklands KEMH Hospital was taken down following Andrew’s out-of-court settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Andrew had sex with her while she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always strenuously denied all allegations.

Member of parliament for the territory John Birmingham said at the time: "Renovation work is underway, and given that the Prince is retiring from public life, the plaque bearing his name will be given to the Falklands Museum."

There have been repeated calls for roads, schools, and even islands bearing the former prince’s name to be removed or changed following the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Child.

open image in gallery The former Duke of York has been stripped of his titles ( PA Wire )

In Northern Ireland, councillors are set to debate a proposal in November to rename Prince Andrew Way in the coastal Co Antrim town of Carrickfergus. Mid and East Antrim councillor Aaron Skinner stated he "would like to see the road named after the late Queen Elizabeth II instead."

There are several other locations in Northern Ireland that carry the name Prince Andrew, including: Prince Andrew Gardens and adjoining Prince Andrew Park in south Belfast; and Prince Andrew Crescent in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which is part of the Mid Ulster District Council area.