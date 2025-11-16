Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s name reportedly stripped from Falklands plaques
The former prince has faced calls to have his name removed from road names and places
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s name has reportedly been stripped from commemorative plaques in the Falklands.
The former prince, who was stripped of his royal titles a fortnight ago, was previously considered a hero over his defence of the islands as a helicopter co-pilot in 1982. He had visited the Falklands again on several occasions to unveil memorials and public buildings.
According to reports in The Mirror, several plaques which bore Andrew’s name has now vanished from the island in the latest blow to the former prince.
One of the missing plaques is believed to have been unveiled by Andrew in 1985 to open Mount Pleasant airport, while another is said to have been placed in 2002 during the opening of a new block at the Infant Junior School in capital Stanley. Both of those plaques have allegedly been taken down, according to reports.
A third tablet bearing Andrew’s name was previously removed in 2022. The decoration at the Falklands KEMH Hospital was taken down following Andrew’s out-of-court settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Andrew had sex with her while she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always strenuously denied all allegations.
Member of parliament for the territory John Birmingham said at the time: "Renovation work is underway, and given that the Prince is retiring from public life, the plaque bearing his name will be given to the Falklands Museum."
There have been repeated calls for roads, schools, and even islands bearing the former prince’s name to be removed or changed following the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Child.
In Northern Ireland, councillors are set to debate a proposal in November to rename Prince Andrew Way in the coastal Co Antrim town of Carrickfergus. Mid and East Antrim councillor Aaron Skinner stated he "would like to see the road named after the late Queen Elizabeth II instead."
There are several other locations in Northern Ireland that carry the name Prince Andrew, including: Prince Andrew Gardens and adjoining Prince Andrew Park in south Belfast; and Prince Andrew Crescent in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which is part of the Mid Ulster District Council area.
