Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gives up his gun licence to police
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has surrendered his gun licence and firearms to the police following a review.
- Specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police visited his Royal Lodge home in Windsor to request the voluntary surrender of his certificate.
- The surrender occurred on Wednesday, November 19, as gun licences are regularly reviewed and can be revoked due to changed circumstances.
- This action follows his previous relinquishing of all remaining titles, including the Duke of York, due to his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The Met Police had earlier confirmed they would not reopen an investigation into claims Andrew asked a bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre, citing no additional evidence.