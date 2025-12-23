Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor surrenders gun licence to police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has surrendered his gun licence and firearms to police following a review.

The former prince, 65, agreed to give up the certificate after specialist police visited his Royal Lodge home in Windsor, it has been reported.

Gun licences are reviewed regularly and can be revoked if the holder has a change of circumstances or there are public safety concerns.

The Sun reported that Andrew can now only use, or transport, his shotguns if accompanied, the newspaper reported.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday November 19, firearms licensing officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his sixties voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate.

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has denied all allegations against him ( PA )

“The certificate was surrendered, and we will be not be commenting any further at this stage.”

It comes after the former prince was forced to relinquish all his remaining titles including the Duke of York after continued reporting on his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The news came after the publication of extracts of the posthumous memoir of Epstein victim Virgina Giuffre. In the book, Giuffre claimed that Andrew considered it his “birthright” to sleep with her.

In his statement, issued on 17 October, Andrew repeated that “I vigorously deny the accusations against me”.

The Met announced earlier this month that they would no longer probe Andrew after they found no evidence he had asked one of his bodyguards to investigate Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

In a statement on Saturday, the force said its assessment “has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct” and it would not open a criminal investigation.

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was pictured reclining across the laps of five people in the photo dump ( DOJ )

“The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter,” said police Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott. “To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action. Our thoughts will always be with Ms. Giuffre’s family and friends following her death.”

As Epstein files continue to be released, a photo revealed by the US Department of Justice saw the former prince lying across the legs of five people.

In the undated photo, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell appears to peer down and smile at the former prince, who is smiling with his eyes closed and his head near a woman’s lap. The photograph was taken at the royal residence of Sandringham

Maxwell – the former girlfriend of Epstein, who is currently serving 20 years in prison for her role in a decade-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with him – can be seen standing beside another woman.

All six people apart from Maxwell and the former Duke of York have had their faces redacted in the image, which is a photograph of a picture in a frame.

Andrew has been approached for comment.