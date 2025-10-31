Family of Virginia Giuffre hail stripping Andrew’s titles — but call for more action
- King Charles has formally stripped his brother, Andrew, of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, effectively ending his public royal life.
- Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is set to move from Royal Lodge in Windsor to a private residence on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
- This decision stems from Andrew's association with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, which Andrew denies.
- In the video above, Virginia Giuffre's family expressed a sense of vindication, stating she “brought down a prince” with her truth, though her brother called for further accountability.
- The King's decision, supported by the royal family, aims to distance the monarchy from Andrew, with Charles privately funding his brother's new accommodation and financial provisions.