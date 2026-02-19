Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King issues first statement after arrest of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Vehicles arrive at Sandringham as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on his birthday
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
  • Thames Valley Police are conducting searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk in connection with the arrest.
  • King Charles issued a statement expressing his deepest concern regarding the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
  • The King affirmed that the law must take its course and pledged full and wholehearted support and cooperation to the investigation.
  • King Charles stated he would not comment further while the process continues, assuring that his family would maintain their duty and service.
In full

