Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested latest: Police take royal into custody amid Epstein allegations
Former prince detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police says
Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on allegations of misconduct in public office.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor who has turned 66 today, was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.
In a statement, the force said: “As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
“The man remains in police custody at this time. “
The former prince has come under renewed scrutiny after the latest tranche of released materials from the so-called Epstein files shed further light on his relationship to the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has routinely denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.
Sir Keir Starmer became the latest high profile figure to pile pressure onto Andrew after as he joined calls for him to officially testify to US officials about his links.
What we know so far as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and is in police custody. Here is what we know about his arrest so far:
- Thames Valley Police said it made the arrest on Thursday, Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s 66th birthday, following allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
- Pictures show unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plain-clothed officers appearing to gather outside Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s home.
- Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
- Searches are being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, the force said.
- Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has routinely denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.
Police said officers carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk
Thames Valley Police said: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
“The man remains in police custody at this time.”
Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations against Andrew
Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
Andrew has routinely denied any allegations of wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
Thames Valley Police statement in full
The force said: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
“The man remains in police custody at this time.
“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.
“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.
“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”
Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police says
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police has said.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks