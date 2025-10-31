Virginia Giuffre’s brother hails his sister for ‘taking down’ Andrew
- King Charles has stripped Prince Andrew of all remaining titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge.
- Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, effectively living as a commoner.
- These actions were taken due to his continued association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, which embarrasses the monarchy.
- Buckingham Palace stated that these censures were necessary, despite Prince Andrew's ongoing denial of the allegations against him.
- While speaking on BBC’s Newsnight, Virginia Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, thanked the King and praised his sister for her role in the matter.