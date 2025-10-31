Virginia Giuffre's family has reacted to King Charles's decision to strip all remaining titles from Prince Andrew and evict him from the Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace said Andrew was given notice on Thursday to leave the 30-room mansion, and he will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in future, effectively living as a commoner, as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to embarrass the monarchy.

The palace's statement added: "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

Speaking to Newsnight, Ms Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, thanked the King and praised his sister as a "normal girl from a normal family has taken down a prince."