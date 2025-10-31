Question Time audience bursts into applause as Andrew stripped of ‘prince’ title

A BBC Question Time audience burst into applause as Fiona Bruce interrupted Thursday's (30 October) programme to break the news that King Charles is to strip all remaining titles from Prince Andrew and will evict him from the Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace said Andrew was given notice on Thursday to leave the 30-room mansion, and he will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in future, effectively living as a commoner, as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to embarrass the monarchy.

The palace's statement added: "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."