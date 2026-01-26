Masked Singer: Moment Arctic Fox’s family discover their real identity

The Masked Singer’s Arctic Fox shared a video of the moment they fooled their family, who were gobsmacked to see them unmasked on Saturday's episode (24 January).

The contestant was revealed as Strictly Come Dancing legend Anton Du Beke, who said it was "not easy" to keep his appearance quiet.

Sharing footage of his twins, George and Henrietta, and their response to his unmasking, the ballroom dancer wrote: "[Their] reaction made every hushed rehearsal and secret song completely worth it."

Du Beke also shocked judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross, with the latter commenting on his “good” singing voice.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday.