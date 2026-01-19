Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tories plunge into ‘sinking ship’ crisis as another MP defects to Reform

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell defects to Reform amid party ‘sinking ship’ crisis
  • Conservative MP and shadow foreign minister Andrew Rosindell has defected to Reform UK, following Robert Jenrick's move days earlier.
  • Rosindell stated his main reasons for leaving were the Conservative Party’s position on the Chagos Islands and their perceived failure to hold the government accountable.
  • He argued that Reform UK is now the only political movement genuinely willing to fight for the United Kingdom's best interests.
  • Reform UK leader Nigel Farage welcomed Rosindell, calling him a 'great patriot' and citing the Tories' 'lies and hypocrisy' over the Chagos Islands.
  • The Conservative Party reacted critically, with sources accusing Rosindell of betraying colleagues and stating that Reform UK is welcome to him.
