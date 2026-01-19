Tories plunge into ‘sinking ship’ crisis as another MP defects to Reform
- Conservative MP and shadow foreign minister Andrew Rosindell has defected to Reform UK, following Robert Jenrick's move days earlier.
- Rosindell stated his main reasons for leaving were the Conservative Party’s position on the Chagos Islands and their perceived failure to hold the government accountable.
- He argued that Reform UK is now the only political movement genuinely willing to fight for the United Kingdom's best interests.
- Reform UK leader Nigel Farage welcomed Rosindell, calling him a 'great patriot' and citing the Tories' 'lies and hypocrisy' over the Chagos Islands.
- The Conservative Party reacted critically, with sources accusing Rosindell of betraying colleagues and stating that Reform UK is welcome to him.