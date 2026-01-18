Blow for Badenoch as another Tory defector joins Farage’s Reform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell has followed Robert Jenrick and defected to Reform UK in yet another blow for Kemi Badenoch.

It comes just days after the former shadow justice secretary quit the Tories to join Nigel Farage’s ranks, launching a blistering attack on his former party.

Mr Rosindell, who was a shadow minister for foreign affairs, cited the Conservative Party’s position over the Chagos Islands as his main reason for defecting.

He also argued that Reform UK is “the only political movement that is genuinely willing to fight for the best interests of the United Kingdom”.

Announcing Mr Rosindell’s defection, Mr Farage said: “Andrew is a great patriot. The Tories’ lies and hypocrisy over the Chagos Islands betrayal has tipped him over the edge, and we are delighted to welcome him to our ranks.

“He will be a great addition to our team ahead of the elections on May 7th.”

Last week, Mr Jenrick defected to Reform UK after he was dramatically sacked from the Conservative front bench and kicked out of the Tory party.

Launching an extraordinary attack on his former colleagues at a press conference in Westminster, the former shadow justice secretary said the party had “betrayed its voters and members” and was “in denial – or being dishonest” about its record.

He said he was joining Reform UK because the Conservatives under Kemi Badenoch had failed to change after their 2024 election wipeout, arguing that the country now needs Nigel Farage.

In the days after Mr Jenrick’s defection, the Conservatives placed 11 of their MPs on a defection watch list amid fears more could follow him to Reform UK - a list which featured Mr Rosindell.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...